5,654 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

