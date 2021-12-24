6 Meridian Acquires New Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 389,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,520. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.