6 Meridian Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 20,857,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,691,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

