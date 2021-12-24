6 Meridian Purchases 31,919 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 261,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,632. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

