6,645 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

