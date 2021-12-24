$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce sales of $7.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.43 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. Jabil has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,451 shares of company stock worth $11,627,063. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $291,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 162.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

