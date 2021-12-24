$76.55 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $76.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.76 million and the highest is $98.58 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $303.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.08 million to $331.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $460.32 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 1,328,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,906. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

