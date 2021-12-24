$8.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $8.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,827,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,452. Moderna has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total value of $6,440,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $142,645,095. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

