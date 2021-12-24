8,107 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 455,020.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

NYSE:NPO opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.49. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.26.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

