$82.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report $82.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.66 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

ALYA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,714. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

