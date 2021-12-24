$850.65 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $850.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $871.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $774.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 335,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,758. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

