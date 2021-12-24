$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $897.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $903.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Nielsen stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. 2,843,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 915.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nielsen by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nielsen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 159,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.