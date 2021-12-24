8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $307,455.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $786,460.63 and approximately $307,455.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003896 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

