9,300 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Etsy comprises approximately 1.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 201.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $228.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock valued at $70,764,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

