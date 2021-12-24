Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

