AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $23,660,700.80 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

