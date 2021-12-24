AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Sells $23,660,700.80 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ABBV opened at $133.09 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.