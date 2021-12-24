ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Trading Down 11.1%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

