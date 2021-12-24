AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth $218,454,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $81,428,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $26,554,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

