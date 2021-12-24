Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $46.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 972,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

