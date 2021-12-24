Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $75,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 992,149 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,280,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,175,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $18.78.

