Abigail H. Perkins Purchases 1,250 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNEX stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.