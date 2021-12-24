Acadian Timber Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

ACAZF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACAZF shares. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.