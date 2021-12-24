Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.65 and last traded at $191.65. 205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

ACXIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Acciona in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Acciona in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acciona currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Acciona alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.