Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.