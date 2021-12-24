AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.43.

Shares of TSE AT opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.12. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

