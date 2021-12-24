AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 5.5% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.19. 10,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $53,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $23,370,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,884,000 after acquiring an additional 977,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 3,500.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 868,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 844,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

