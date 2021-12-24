Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

