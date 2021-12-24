ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $248.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

