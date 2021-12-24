Adobe’s (ADBE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $569.62 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.