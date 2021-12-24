Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 329,988 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $133,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.