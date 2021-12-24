Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after buying an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

