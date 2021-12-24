AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,051 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 120.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $135.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

