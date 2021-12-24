AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,845 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,089.79, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

