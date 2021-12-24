AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,752 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.90 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

