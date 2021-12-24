Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.24. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 197,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.