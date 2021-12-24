Agora (NASDAQ:API) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Agora has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

