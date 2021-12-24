Aigang (AIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $685,525.86

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $685,525.86 and $17,039.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006993 BTC.

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

