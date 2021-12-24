Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $19.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Airgain by 90.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.