Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will announce sales of $54.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIMO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.07. 422,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.