Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 167,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $7,483,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.