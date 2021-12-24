Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 412,862 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

