Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $268.39 Million

Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post $268.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the highest is $270.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. 412,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,183. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after buying an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 746,983 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.