Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.69.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. Allakos has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $567.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Allakos by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allakos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 6.9% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

