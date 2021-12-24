Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

