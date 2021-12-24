Allworth Financial LP Has $788,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

