Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.