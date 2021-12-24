Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.