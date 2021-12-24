Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 847,168 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.97.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
