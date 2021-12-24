Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 847,168 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Almaden Minerals by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

