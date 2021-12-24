Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,914.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,781.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

