Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,428,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

